Exclusive: Claudia Jordan On Trying To Find Love On New "Millionaire Matchmaker"

- By Bossip Staff
Claudia’s Episode of “Millionaire Matchmaker” Airs Friday, Sept. 29 At 9 P.M. On We TV

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Claudia Jordan got to grips with her daddy issues in the next episode of “The Millionaire Matchmaker.”

Professional matchmaker Patti Stanger zoned in on the source of the reality starlet’s relationship problems – her troubled relationship with her own father, Jordan said.

“She made me call my father on the show. It was so uncomfortable!” Jordan told BOSSIP. “It made me aware of the issues that I had that I was kind of putting on the back burner.”

The actress said she decided to do the show because “a lot of times, we do the same thing over and over, and that’s why we deal with the same result.”

“And I like that she addresses the issues you may have,” she added. “She’ll talk about your past, and I like that.”

Jordan said despite sometimes emotional and tense moments, she had a good experience filming and viewers will see her go on dates with men she wouldn’t normally go for, like attorneys and men in the corporate world. And she said the process was nerve-wracking.

“Contrary to the word on the street, I’m pretty conservative when it comes to dates,” Jordan explained. “It’s tough for me. Blind dates, I’m like ‘No!’ It freaks me out.”

Although Jordan stayed mum on whether she found love on the show, she did say that it was all worth it.

“I think with my experience, it was something that was necessary,” Jordan said. “It was therapeutic. It was healing.”

