Cardi B Explains The Situation That Got Her Choked Out By An NYPD Officer, And Why She Won’t File A Report [Video]

If you’ll recall, Cardi tweeted about an incident where an NYPD officer placed her in an unnecessary choke hold…but didn’t give any further details about it and refused to speak with cops “investigating” the situation. Now, during a sit down with 99 Jamz, she explains exactly what went down — and the role she admittedly played in it all — and explains why she won’t be going down to the station to give any statements to “12.”

TMZ/99jamz