Cardi B Explains The Situation That Got Her Choked Out By An NYPD Officer, And Why She Won’t File A Report [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

If you’ll recall, Cardi tweeted about an incident where an NYPD officer placed her in an unnecessary choke hold…but didn’t give any further details about it and refused to speak with cops “investigating” the situation. Now, during a sit down with 99 Jamz, she explains exactly what went down — and the role she admittedly played in it all — and explains why she won’t be going down to the station to give any statements to “12.”

TMZ/99jamz

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1589073/cardi-b-explains-the-situation-that-got-her-choked-out-by-an-nypd-officer-and-why-she-wont-file-a-report-video/
Categories: ChitChatter, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus