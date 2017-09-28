Jail’s Too Good: AirBnB Guest Arrested After Host Find Him Naked In Bed With His 7-Year-Old Daughter

AirBnB Host Catches Guest Attempting To Assault His Daughter

An AirBnB host faced the absolute worst case scenario with a guest in his home over the weekend.

According to NYDN, the unidentifiedMinnetonka, Minn. homeowner rented out one of his guest rooms to Derrick Aaron Kinchen, who was apparently in town for a wedding.

The man says he noticed that the lights were on in his master bedroom shortly after Kinchen returned to his residence on Sunday night — strange since he had left them off while his daughter slept in his bed. When he went to investigate, he discovered Kinchen naked next to his daughter, whose nightgown had been pulled up. The little girl reported tht she woke up as soon as the man entered the room. He whispered something in her ear before crawling into bed, and pulled her underwear down, but she quickly pulled them back up.

Thankfully, the father was able to intervene before this disgusting incident went any further.

He says he instantly began yelling, but Kinchen quickly grabbed his jacket and wallet and fled the house. He was found later on by authorities, hiding in a neighbor’s fishing boat. He was bitten by a K-9 before being taken in.

AirBnB can be an amazing option when you’re on vacation or need a quick crash spot on a layover…but it’s STILL sketchy to let a stranger into your home while you and your family are still there, regardless of the circumstances. We’re guessing that this guy won’t be hosting his space anymore…

Getty/Hennepin County PD