Wedding For What? Khloe Kardashian Is Content Being A Baller Baby Mama Just Like Lil Sis Kylie

Khloe Kardashian Has No Immediate Plans To Marry Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

Look like all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are geeked to be unwed mothers.

Despite news breaking that Khloe is carrying a gut full of Cavs baller Tristan Thompson — not even a full year since his ex Jordan Craig gave birth to his first child — Khloe and Tristan have no plans to ease on down the aisle together.

But as a source shared with Us Weekly, Khloe is chilling because she has never been too pressed about being a wife before being a mom.

“Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby. She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids.”

Weird, since she was hype to marry Lamar Odom five minutes after meeting him. But anywho, Khloe’s content to just finally have a swirly NBA seed swimming around in her uterus, after all these years.

But seeing as how she slid into the picture while Tristan’s first baby mama was still gestating his son Prince…she might want to at least think about setting up a few assurances for herself with this guy before she’s out here flying solo like Jordan Craig…