2016 Reel Awards at The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino – Red Carpet Arrivals

Featuring: George Kan as Hugh Hefner

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Hugh Hefner Passes Away At Age 91

Media legend Hugh Hefner has passed away. He was 91 years old.

The iconic founder of Playboy magazine reportedly died of natural causes at his equally iconic home, the Playboy Mansion, on Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by Playboy Enterprises, according to CNBC.

Hefner’s media empire, Playboy, was founded over 60 years ago with just $600 and a $1000 loan from Hefner’s own mother. His first nude centerfold was pin-up and Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe.

Hugh’s own burial plot is located right next to Marilyn’s as well.

Hugh was legendary in his own right, as well as an activist for civil rights and other causes and a philanthropist as well.

WENN/Getty