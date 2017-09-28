Young Thug Racks Up Even More Felony Charges While Behind Bars In Atlanta

Young Thug just can’t seem to catch a break with the APD.

Just one day after getting picked up by cops in the Brookhaven area of Atlanta and charged with marijuana possession and a misdemeanor window tint violation, Young Thug is staring down even more felony charges from the confines of his jail cell.

Apparently, when cops pulled him over on Sunday night, they searched his car due to the “strong smell” of mary jane coming from the inside, according to TMZ. Upon searching the vehicle, they came up with the marijuana in question, liquid codeine, and other narcotics, 2 guns, and nearly $50,000 in cash.

So now, on top of the weed and tint, he’s looking at felony charges for the guns, and the lean.

Whew…we hope Thug has a good lawyer.

WENN/Splash/GETTY