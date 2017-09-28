Heyyy Ms. Officer: Meet The Gorgeous Cop Bae Serving Looks & Protecting Greater Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
I just want to be a reminder to women that YOU CAN! 💋✊🏽✊🏻✊🏼✊🏿✊🏾

A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

Officer Ognelodh Is Sizzling The Internet

We don’t deserve officer Danielle Ognelodh who’s deeply committed to the Atlanta community she serves and protects on the daily. If you missed it, she went viral after praying over a child outside of Zone 1 in Bankhead in a heart-melting moment that proved quality cops with empathy still exist, especially in our communities.

(Oh, and she fine too!)

Hit the flip to meet gorgeous cop bae Danielle Ognelodh.

I just want to be a reminder to women that YOU CAN! 💋✊🏽✊🏻✊🏼✊🏿✊🏾

A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

You better have a good day and that's a order👮🏽‍♀️😘 #ClockingIn #HappySaturday

A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

    Soul Food Saturday👉🏽 @theentreprenourisher Live at 6:30pm

    A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

    My spiritual cubs 🐻🐻💚 @_chelseaslife @_armorer #DoLifeTogether Keep watching for them….#YoungDisciples

    A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

    I want my braids back! Tag someone that can do these on short hair TONIGHT!! ATLANTA

    A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

    I remember a time in my life I didn't feel like I was really living. I was insecure. About everything! My education, my body, my past, my abilities, my reputation, my spirituality. I was a shell of a person who was governed by things that made me feel good, things that suppressed my inner issues. I turned to many things seeking freedom but nothing lasted long… not a hobby, career, relationship, travel, money, nothing lasted. It wasn't until a woman sat me down with The Bible and we studied…she helped me peel back layers and layers, lies and lies! Eventually my eyes seemed to open and standing there was God with all His promises and decrees of who I actually was in Him! I realized He'd been standing there the entire time and it was me that was blindfolded by the veil of this world, myself and a enemy. I'd claimed to be a Christian but I didn't know CHRIST…. my identity in Jesus was religious and not a relationship. Now that I knew the truth I had to choose! April 20th 2014 was the day that old self died….and I was BORN AGAIN 🙌🏽 John 3:3 Jesus replied, "Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again." Being born again is not the improvement of your old nature but the creation of a new one! Have you been born again? I wanna know because I love you, because there is still time. And Because there is a God that is longing for YOU! (If you have GLORY, post your date if you remember! Let the world know!!!)

    A post shared by Danielle Ta'Shae (@danielletashae) on

