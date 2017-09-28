Heyyy Ms. Officer: Meet The Gorgeous Cop Bae Serving Looks & Protecting Greater Atlanta
Officer Ognelodh Is Sizzling The Internet
We don’t deserve officer Danielle Ognelodh who’s deeply committed to the Atlanta community she serves and protects on the daily. If you missed it, she went viral after praying over a child outside of Zone 1 in Bankhead in a heart-melting moment that proved quality cops with empathy still exist, especially in our communities.
(Oh, and she fine too!)
Hit the flip to meet gorgeous cop bae Danielle Ognelodh.
This picture is dedicated to my grandmother 👵🏽 Dortohy Ward….She never actually got to see old age. She died at 28 years old! My mom was just a kid! April 7th was her birthday 🎈! I just hope I've made her proud and leaving a honorable legacy! I heard she battled cancer like a real champ! But God wanted you home! I'm ok with that…..#April7th #OneDayWeWillMeet
GM…💭Been thinking a lot since cutting my hair on self image, who told me my natural hair was not good enough and "needed" to be straight to be beautiful? Or drop over my shoulders to be feminine? My natural hair the hair God gave me is curly and honestly the exact opposite of what "they" say it should be…..It's bigger than a hair cut and I'm loving the process! Genesis 1:27 "So God created man in His own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female He created them." #nomistakes #SearchMeGod #InsideOut
Psalm 127:3 👮🏽♀️👦🏾 "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward." This little guy said he wanted prayer! 🙌🏽 👉🏽Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it. #SpeakLife #PourIn #Jesus All God none of me! Glory to God alone! @restorelife_grovepark 👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽
"Look THROUGH & RESIST the Enemy" Sometimes you gotta get up in the morning, look the enemy square in the face and say NOT TODAY! Remember that your Heavenly Father created you without the spirit of FEAR! Remember He continuously reminds you not to worry or be anxious about ANYTHING! Be BOLD TODAY LADIES! Walk in every room with your head held HIGH……It's not being cocky it's knowing your COVERED 🙌🏽 #DaughtersOfTheKing #Sunday2Sunday #BloodBought Matthew 6:25-34 James 4:7 👈🏽
I remember a time in my life I didn't feel like I was really living. I was insecure. About everything! My education, my body, my past, my abilities, my reputation, my spirituality. I was a shell of a person who was governed by things that made me feel good, things that suppressed my inner issues. I turned to many things seeking freedom but nothing lasted long… not a hobby, career, relationship, travel, money, nothing lasted. It wasn't until a woman sat me down with The Bible and we studied…she helped me peel back layers and layers, lies and lies! Eventually my eyes seemed to open and standing there was God with all His promises and decrees of who I actually was in Him! I realized He'd been standing there the entire time and it was me that was blindfolded by the veil of this world, myself and a enemy. I'd claimed to be a Christian but I didn't know CHRIST…. my identity in Jesus was religious and not a relationship. Now that I knew the truth I had to choose! April 20th 2014 was the day that old self died….and I was BORN AGAIN 🙌🏽 John 3:3 Jesus replied, "Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again." Being born again is not the improvement of your old nature but the creation of a new one! Have you been born again? I wanna know because I love you, because there is still time. And Because there is a God that is longing for YOU! (If you have GLORY, post your date if you remember! Let the world know!!!)
I like the headline…"Takes Policing to ANOTHER level"….That level is God! You want change in people? Leaders? Political Officials? Pray for them to be saved… governed and filled with the The Holy Spirit! You can sit in classes and training ALL DAY but if the heart is ugly it's ugly! Lord we pray for New Hearts! My Goal: Set a Holy Ghost FIRE to this city! 🔥 #NoneOfMeAllGod #UNASHAMED Genesis 12:2"I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. #AndTheyStillDontSeeMe
