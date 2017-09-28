Man Who Shot Young Dolph Identified As Member Of Yo Gotti’s Inner Circle

Corey McClendon Arrested For Young Dolph Shooting

As Young Dolph recovers from that L.A. shooting, more details on the incident are being released. As previously reported Dolph was shot Tuesday in front of Hollywood’s Lowes Hotel. He’s currently listed in critical but stable condition despite erroneous reports that he succumbed to his injuries.

Now people are curious about his rap rival Yo Gotti whose been beefing with the fellow Memphis emcee since 2014. Police named Gotti a “person of interest” in the shooting and to make matters worse, one of Gotti’s associates has been charged with the shooting.

According to USA Today, Corey McClendon, a friend of Gotti’s and member of his inner circle, is facing a charge of attempted murder for the shooting.

McClendon, 43 was arrested and booked early Wednesday and being held on $1 million bail.

Police are said to be looking for two other men involved in the shooting.

Corey McClendon (aka Vato) is now charged w/ attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/iJ0jbiCnBW — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) September 28, 2017

Back in February Dolph was the target of a shooting in Charlotte, N.C. in which over 100 rounds were fired at his bulletproof vehicle. Yo Gotti’s artist Blac Youngsta turned himself into authorities afterward but maintains his innocence.

Gotti has yet to speak on the shooting and is instead promoting his XXL cover.

BIG GOTTI 💯S/O To @XXL For Recognizing A Real 1 #CMG #Xxl20 A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

SMH, get well soon Dolph.