Pay Yo Bills: Tamar Braxton’s Helicopter Hubby Ordered To Hand Over $3.7 Million To Sony

Judge Orders Vince Herbert To Repay Sony $3.7 Million

Tamar Braxton and husband Vince are going to have to reach deep into their accounts to repay Sony records. Vince was just ordered to return to the record label $3.7 million, part of money the label gave him to develop artists, yet he fell short.

We reported earlier this year, that under an agreement Vince had with Sony worth $5 Million, the music executive would bring in 5 profitable artists to the company, to recoup their investment in payments through Interscope. The only artist Vince brought under the new deal was his wife Tamar Braxton. Tamar received a total of $1 million to record her first album. Vince started to repay the remainder of the money while working over at Interscope, but reportedly stopped the payments without explanation.

Long story short, Sony filed a lawsuit. Herbert has reportedly failed to respond to a lawsuit and was issued a default judgement and is now ordered to repay the $3,738,515.93 Sony is asking for.

That’s a lot of cash. Tamar might want to rethink her retirement plans and help her husband pay some of that off. The singer just explained she was going to slow down her singing career to focus on Vince’s debt.

“My husband [music executive Vince Herbert] and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know? Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.This is just my job. When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”

Yikes!