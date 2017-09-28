Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore’s For Telling Her To “Worry About Pimping Your Daughter”

Kim Zolciak Says Kenya Moore Can’t Understand Her Because She Doesn’t Have A Real Husband Or Kids

Kim Zolciak is out here doing interviews in preparation for the start of “Don’t Be Tardy” and she addressed her beef with Kenya Moore in the trailer for the new season of RHOA as well. Let’s just say the shade is something SERIOUS.

Zolciak addressed her issues with Kenya Moore explaining she has good reason to be fed up:

“She is not a good person,” Kim told TooFab during upcoming interview for Bravo’s new season of “Don’t Be Tardy.” “Don’t mess with my man, my money or my kids. At the end of the day, that’s it. You don’t do it, and she crossed that line.”

In the trailer for the new season, Kim rubs Kenya the wrong way by questioning her matrimony-dom to Marc Daly.

“Have you guys met her husband?” asked Kim, to which Kenya shouted back, “Worry about pimping your daughter out, bi**h!”

Kim still doesn’t believe Kenya’s marriage is real by the way.

“I don’t expect her to ever understand because she doesn’t have a real husband or children,” Kim told TooFab. “I haven’t really met anybody like Kenya, and I hope to never meet anybody like her ever again.”

Welllll DAMN. Are you looking forward to the new season of “Don’t Be Tardy”? How about RHOA?