Salty Shad: Future Is Smashing Bow Wow’s Oatmeal Thick Baby Mama To Smithereens
Future And Joie Chavis Are Dating
You win some, you lose some Bow Weezy!
Rumors have been swirling around the internet in the last few weeks that rapper Future has been courting Joie Chavis, the mother of Bow Wow’s beautiful daughter Shai. Nothing had been confirmed until Joie was gifted a blingy rolex at her birthday dinner last night from her new boo in front of all of her friends, and someone caught it on camera. The rapper sat right next to her while she ungifted her luxurious timepiece. Joie looks soooo smitten by her birthday gift.
It was #JoieChavis' bday last night and of course #Future was right there to celebrate with his bae….That's him sitting next to her, but he moved because he didn't want to be on camera 💁🏽 I told you guys they have been secretly dating for a few months now….he bought her a very nice Rolex watch 😆💕👌🏾 That's him in the yellow hat, and green shirt with the lettering down his sleeve..she got up to kiss him for getting her that Rolex, they cut that part off tho😂 Future 2/BowWow 0🤷🏽♀️#TeaTENDERS
You can swipe left to see Joie get up and thank him with a kiss!
Big Bow Wow seemed salty about the news, tweeting some sneaky Future jabs, using his song lyrics.
Welp! Bow Wow must’ve seen Joie give Future a smooch like we did. But, say bruh…didn’t you dump her? Bow Wow had played Joie to the side years ago for Erica Mena, allowing the two to spat over his miniature man meat. He was also spotted bringing another woman to the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, the same show where he was asking Joie for a second chance. Maybe his angst stems from Future swiping another one of his girlfriends…remember Ciara??
Might be time to let that hurt go Shad…Joie is “brutiful” though. Check out her birthday swagger!
