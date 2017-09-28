Salty Shad: Future Is Smashing Bow Wow’s Oatmeal Thick Baby Mama To Smithereens

Future And Joie Chavis Are Dating

You win some, you lose some Bow Weezy!

Rumors have been swirling around the internet in the last few weeks that rapper Future has been courting Joie Chavis, the mother of Bow Wow’s beautiful daughter Shai. Nothing had been confirmed until Joie was gifted a blingy rolex at her birthday dinner last night from her new boo in front of all of her friends, and someone caught it on camera. The rapper sat right next to her while she ungifted her luxurious timepiece. Joie looks soooo smitten by her birthday gift.

You can swipe left to see Joie get up and thank him with a kiss!

Big Bow Wow seemed salty about the news, tweeting some sneaky Future jabs, using his song lyrics.

Welp! Bow Wow must’ve seen Joie give Future a smooch like we did. But, say bruh…didn’t you dump her? Bow Wow had played Joie to the side years ago for Erica Mena, allowing the two to spat over his miniature man meat. He was also spotted bringing another woman to the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, the same show where he was asking Joie for a second chance. Maybe his angst stems from Future swiping another one of his girlfriends…remember Ciara??

Might be time to let that hurt go Shad…Joie is “brutiful” though. Check out her birthday swagger!

Hit the flip for more.

Effortless. 29 & Fine AF 🎉 9/27

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Fall is here 🖤 | @shopshai

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

You don't need nobody else, I swear.

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

Flexin'

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on

 

