Craig Robinson Stops By Desus & Mero To Talk About His Show “Ghosted” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Craig Robinson Chops It Up With Desus & Mero

Craig Robinson is the latest guest to make it to “Desus & Mero.” He discusses his new show “Ghosted,” along with his scene-stealing role in “Knocked Up” so many years ago.

Craig talks about being a comedian, and how it’s hard to gauge what people will find funny–sometimes when he’s talking people will just start laughing, even if he’s not telling a joke. He also talks about his roots as a teacher, and his biggest commercial role ever being for Walmart, prior to being on “The Office.”

