Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Illinois Mother Found Guilty Of Stabbing Her 2 Sons 150 Time

Illinois Mother Guilty Of Stabbing Sons 150 Times

People ain’t isht and stories like this prove it time and time again.

According to NYDailyNews, an Illinois mother has been found guilty of stabbing her 7-year-old and 5-year-old sons 150 times back in October 2012.

Elzbieta Plackowska claimed she saw a demonic “black shadow” enter her sons’ bodies before she took a blade to her boys and the family’s 2 dogs.

Lawyers argued that Elzbieta was on “psychotic break” when she committed her crime. The state wasn’t going for it:

Kristen Nedval argued that Plackowska loved the kids and wouldn’t have killed them “if she knew what she was doing.” However, State’s Attorney Bob Berlin used Plackowska’s own comments to investigators against her. “There is no better evidence than the defendant’s own words: ‘I’m not supposed to, but I have to,'” Berlin told the court, according to ABC 7. “Those are the most important words she said. She knew what she was doing was wrong.”

It’s a sick and sad world.