Congratulations: Pregnancy Confirmed! Toya Wright Reveals She Is Toting A Liddo Bundle Of Joy

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Antonia Wright (L) and Reginae Carter attend the "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" New York Premiere at iPic Theater on May 16, 2017 in New York City.

(Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)

Toya Wright Confirms Pregnancy Rumors With New Book Promo Starring Reginae

Congratulations Toya!!!! Reality star, author and entrepreneur Toya Wright took to Instagram to share this new book promo starring her daughter Reginae and revealed her baby bump, confirming rumors that she is indeed with child.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

We’re over the moon for Toya! Good to see someone else get some pregnancy shine out here besides those Jenner Dashians

And we may know the sex of Toya’s baby already thanks to her bestie Monyetta… Hit the flip to see

Monyetta expressed her congratulations and admitted she can’t wait to meet her new NIECE

Ten minutes later her comment was changed to niece or nephew…

So is it a girl? Or did Monyetta just get ahead of herself?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus