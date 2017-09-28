Congratulations: Pregnancy Confirmed! Toya Wright Reveals She Is Toting A Liddo Bundle Of Joy
- By Bossip Staff
Toya Wright Confirms Pregnancy Rumors With New Book Promo Starring Reginae
Congratulations Toya!!!! Reality star, author and entrepreneur Toya Wright took to Instagram to share this new book promo starring her daughter Reginae and revealed her baby bump, confirming rumors that she is indeed with child.
We’re over the moon for Toya! Good to see someone else get some pregnancy shine out here besides those Jenner Dashians
And we may know the sex of Toya’s baby already thanks to her bestie Monyetta… Hit the flip to see
Monyetta expressed her congratulations and admitted she can’t wait to meet her new NIECE
Ten minutes later her comment was changed to niece or nephew…
So is it a girl? Or did Monyetta just get ahead of herself?