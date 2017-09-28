Congratulations: Pregnancy Confirmed! Toya Wright Reveals She Is Toting A Liddo Bundle Of Joy

Toya Wright Confirms Pregnancy Rumors With New Book Promo Starring Reginae

Congratulations Toya!!!! Reality star, author and entrepreneur Toya Wright took to Instagram to share this new book promo starring her daughter Reginae and revealed her baby bump, confirming rumors that she is indeed with child.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

We’re over the moon for Toya! Good to see someone else get some pregnancy shine out here besides those Jenner Dashians

And we may know the sex of Toya’s baby already thanks to her bestie Monyetta… Hit the flip to see