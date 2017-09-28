Exclusive: Mario Winans Locked Up For Not Paying $171K In Back Child Support!!

Singer In Hot Water Over Not Supporting His Kids

Mario Winans won’t be able to sing his way out of this one.

The “I Don’t Wanna Know” singer has been arrested and jailed for falling behind to the tune of six figures in child support for his 12-year-old son, BOSSIP has learned.

Officers from the Bergen County Sheriffs Department raided the former Bad Boy Records artist’s home Fort Lee, NJ Wednesday morning after he amassed a massive debt of more than $171,000 in back child support, according to public records. He was arrested without incident, and his bail figure is the dollar amount of the child support owed, a spokesman for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office told BOSSIP.

Winans is already out on $250,000 bail for his tax fraud case after he admitted not filing federal tax returns from 2008 through 2012. He could get up to five years in prison in that separate case.

And it’s not the first time the artist has run afoul of the law when it comes to supporting his son. In 2015, cops cuffed the crooner due to child support arrears after he apparently stopped paying the court-ordered $3,500 a month child support.

The 43-year-old was still in custody Thursday, and is scheduled to go before a family court judge later today.

Story developing.