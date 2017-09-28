Shine On: The Most Memorable Black Women Ever To Pose For Playboy
Black Women In Playboy
Hugh Hefner had a very problematic history, especially when it came to women. However, he was always down to put black people front and center. Not the least was gorgeous black women. For that, we thank him. So let’s look at some of the most beautiful black women he’s featured in his magazine.
Thank you to the man with impeccable manners and always a gentleman and for letting me in your #playboy cover family! An true icon and cheers to the man that had the best life..with the most beautiful women of the world …and never having to get out of bed!!! Loved every #playboy party RIP #hugeheffner there is now an angle in a satin robe:))))
Downtown Julie Brown
Black Stacey Dash
Kylie Johnson
Nefertiti Shepherd
https://twitter.com/ida_ljungqvist?lang=en
Ida Ljungqvist
Continue Slideshow
Patrice Hollis
Kia Drayton
Qiana Chase
Daphnee Lynn Duplaix
Elan Carter
Stephanie Adams
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/shine-on-the-most-memorable-black-women-ever-to-pose-for-playboy/ Shine On: The Most Memorable Black Women Ever To Pose For Playboy – Story.ng