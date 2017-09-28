Shine On: The Most Memorable Black Women Ever To Pose For Playboy

Thank you to the man with impeccable manners and always a gentleman and for letting me in your #playboy cover family! An true icon and cheers to the man that had the best life..with the most beautiful women of the world …and never having to get out of bed!!! Loved every #playboy party RIP #hugeheffner there is now an angle in a satin robe:))))

