Man Responsible For Kim K’s Paris Robbery Writes Apology Letter, “Sympathizes With Pain”

Kim Receives Apology Letter From Paris Robber

It’s been almost a year since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint for more than $10 million worth of jewelry in her Paris hotel room. According to TMZ, the mastermind behind the robbery has written and sent a letter of apology to Kim’s legal team in France, trying to sympathize with her for the incident that went down.

Exerpts from the letter provided by TMZ are as follows:

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence.”

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”

“Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones.”

“I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

Aomar Ait Khedache is the alleged architect of the October 2016 heist, apparently the letter was handwritten in French and translated by Kim’s attorneys. Sources tell TMZ Kim found his words to be fake, and thinks Khedache’s only trying to appear remorseful before trial. Further proving that opinion, the letter was allegedly first sent to the judge who forwarded it to Kim’s lawyers.