U Bums: Steph Curry Calls Sports Illustrated “Terrible” For Unity Cover Without Kaepernick

Steph Curry Discredits Sports Illustrated For Unity Cover

Steph Curry didn’t tread lightly when asked about the cover of this week’s issue of Sports Illustrated, on which Steph himself was photoshopped arm-in-arm with Roger Goodell and LeBron James under the supposed theme of “unity.”

Steph Curry spoke on the cover and said he thinks it was “just terrible” and “kind of capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense” around the discussions of protest this weekend.

Stephen Curry said the recent SI cover (in which he was on) not including Colin Kaepernick was "terrible" pic.twitter.com/HDSUxcQvdm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2017

He added that there are “real people that understand exactly what’s been going on and who’s really been active and vocal and truly making a difference… and if you don’t have Kaepernick front and center on that, then something’s wrong.”

The Sports Illustrated cover was immediately met with criticism after it was revealed, prompting executive editor of the mag Steve Cannella to appear in a video in order to to explain his intentions. Kaepernick’s image appears nowhere on the cover of the issue, but Cannella claimed that “in some ways, even though his picture is not there, Colin Kaepernick is there.”

Steph not a fan of the SI cover. pic.twitter.com/7E8s1EQXZ3 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) September 27, 2017

Steph Curry clearly isn’t happy about being a part of this narrative and is outwardly showing his disapproval.