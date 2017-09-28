Knee Bent: Kit Harington Engaged To His Real Life #GOT Bae Rose Leslie

In white folks news…

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Getting Married

Jon Snow is getting married. “Game Of Thrones” actor Kit Harington and his longtime love/fellow GOT star Rose Leslie are tying the knot after five years of dating.

The news comes via The British Times who posted an official engagement announcement from the couple in the paper.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Looks like this Wildling got the King of the North to “bend the knee”—he knows something!

Congrats to the happy couple!