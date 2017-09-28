Get Well Soon: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer
- By Bossip Staff
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is revealing a shocking diagnosis. The “Seinfeld”/”Veep” actress took to Twitter today to announce that she’s battling breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” wrote the actress.
Further details on her condition are not available at this time.
We wish her the best!
