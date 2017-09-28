Get Well Soon: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is revealing a shocking diagnosis. The “Seinfeld”/”Veep” actress took to Twitter today to announce that she’s battling breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” wrote the actress.

Further details on her condition are not available at this time.

Getting down with the get down. @televisionacad @veephbo #veep #emmys A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

We wish her the best!