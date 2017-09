Kash Doll Is Bae

Kash Doll is an MC out of Detroit who many say is next up. She’s got a few viral videos out there but she’s also mostly known for being stacked as hell. She’s gloriously thick and has a following for her yams as much as for her music.

Lastnight in stl y'all know how I feel about St. Louis 😍 @loosecannonslim asked me to come out last min Dress: @geche.escvar A post shared by American Doll🎀 (@kashdoll) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

So see some pics and hop on the wave so you can say you knew her before the blew ALL the way up and went mainstream.