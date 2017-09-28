Poof, Vamoose “Son Of A B!tc#”: 50,000 Signatures On Petition To Remove Opporcoonist Ray Lewis Statue

Image via Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Petition For Ray Lewis Statue Removal Has 50,000 Signatures

GTFOHWTBS!

Hypocritical azz Ray Lewis is STILL getting roasted for his completely disingenuous kneeling last Sunday before his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, got TROUNCED by the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7 (karma much?).

While a majority of the backlash was from folks who side with Colin Kaepernick, but apparently Ravens fans who despise Kaepernick are none-too-pleased with their former star either.

According to DailyMail, over 50,000 people have signed a petition to have Lewis’ statue removed from Ravens stadium:

‘I want the Ray Lewis statue at Ravens Stadium removed because of his refusal to stand during the National Anthem,’ Moniodis’ petition read. ‘That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it. ‘To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting,’ he continued. ‘I will not stand for that kind of disrespect towards our country, especially from a legend such as Ray Lewis. You stand for the National Anthem as a salute to those who can’t stand because they fought for this land.’

Even if you don’t agree with this nonsensical, mayo-slathered logic, would you sign a petition to get Ray’s statue removed for being a tap dancer?