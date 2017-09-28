Ex-Friend Files: Tamar Braxton Says Monica Blocked Her On Instagram For THIS

WELP!

Tamar Braxton Explains Monica Brown Fallout

Tamar Braxton is speaking out on fallout with one of her friends. The songstress appeared on Wendy Williams today to dish on her “Bluebird Of Happiness” album and booking on the Xscape tour.

Things got especially interesting however when Wendy asked her about the status of her friendship with Tiny and Monica Brown, both of which will be on the tour with her.

“Nope [no beef], everything is amazing,” said Tamar about her relationship with Tiny.”I just supported her last week with her basketball game, we hung out in Vegas, we got our entire life.” “I’m gonna go back to the day when everybody got in their feelings and wrote books about me unfollowing them,” said Tamar subtly shading Toya Wright.

“I unfollowed Monica, I unfollowed Tiny, I unfollowed Kandi…I unfollowed everybody that day that posted THAT show [“The Real”] I was rightfully in my feelings, it was nothing personal. “She [Monica] wasn’t even on “The Real” that day, I unfollowed everybody because I didn’t wanna see it,” she added. “I had every intent of following everybody back. I unfollowed at least 30 people that day, when I went to follow her back she had blocked me.”

She also added that her husband Vincent Herbert actually liked shady posts about the situation under her account.

