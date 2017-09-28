Play Ball!! Jeezy Threw Out The First Pitch For The St. Louis Cardinals

Yesterday in St. Louis, Grammy Nominated, Multi Platinum Rapper Jeezy threw out the first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals.In celebration of expanding his business portfolio with his new partnership with Defiance Fuel.

Defiance Fuel is the official water for the St. Louis Cardinals. If unfamiliar, Defiance Fuel, Inc. is a Nashville, TN headquartered company specializing in all natural athletic performance enhancement products. A culmination of over 25 years of water science research, Defiance Fuel is an ultra-purified water treated with the brand’s patented Cellular Hydration Processing (CHP) that has been shown to increase cellular hydration, cell charge or potential energy and overall cellular health as measured by phase angle.