A “Lil Positivity”: Rookie QB Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Game Check To

Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Game Check To Cafeteria Workers

For rookie NFL players, the money is probably one of the most exciting part of being a pro, but for Deshaun Watson, there are more important things.

The Texans quarterback recent made a gesture that will likely bring tears to your eyes. According to ESPN, Watson donated his very first NFL game check to three women who work in the cafeteria at NRG Stadium that suffered severe losses after Hurricane Harvey.