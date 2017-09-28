A “Lil Positivity”: Rookie QB Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Game Check To
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Game Check To Cafeteria Workers
For rookie NFL players, the money is probably one of the most exciting part of being a pro, but for Deshaun Watson, there are more important things.
The Texans quarterback recent made a gesture that will likely bring tears to your eyes. According to ESPN, Watson donated his very first NFL game check to three women who work in the cafeteria at NRG Stadium that suffered severe losses after Hurricane Harvey.
“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson told the woman in a video shared by the Texans. “Here you guys go.”
