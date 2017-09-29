Para La Gente: Beyonce Records A Verse On Latin Hit To Benefit Mexico, Puerto Rico, And Caribbean Islands

Beyonce Drops Record To Support Puerto Rico And Mexico

Since the President isn’t all that concerned about stepping in for our Puerto Rican cousins in distress, folks from the entertainment industry are picking up the mantle and stepping in to use their money and influence to help out.

Beyonce is the latest entertainer to help out, using her talent to give fans a way to donate through downloads.

Bey recorded a verse — en espanol — on the Latin radio hit “Mi Gente,” by J. Balvin and Willy William.

In her typical style story post, Bey unveiled the track and let folks know all her proceeds are going directly to benefit those affected by the earthquakes in Mexico and the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean.

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.

Hit the flip for more from Bey’s look from her philanthropic reveal…

Instagram/Getty