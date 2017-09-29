Judge Tosses Out Injured Cop’s Case Against DeRay McKesson And Black Lives Matter

Judge Tosses Out Cop’s Case Against Black Lives Matter

Remember when we told you how an injured officer sued the Black Lives Matter movement and DeRay McKesson after getting shot by Gavin Long in the infamous July 17, 2016 attack in Dallas?

The cop, who only goes by John Doe Smith, was shot in the head and through the intestine during the attack that claimed two police lives and wounded several others. He blamed Black Lives Matter for their presence on the scene “inciting violence” to cause Gavin to snipe the cops, and sought damages to the tune of $75,000 for his surgery bills.

The thing is…Black Lives Matter is a movement, not a specified group of people or a business. So there’s really no one in particular to sue.

According to TMZ, the judge ultimately dismissed the case due to the fact that BLM is a social movement, and McKesson as an individual was only using his first amendment right by appearing at the protest — not inciting anyone to commit any acts of violence.

It’s truly unfortunate what happened to his officer, but you can’t blame the peaceful protestors on the scene exercising their rights for the reckless actions of one disturbed individual.

WENN/Getty