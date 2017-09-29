You Can’t Sit With Us: Presidents Obama, Bush, And Clinton Kick It On The Golf Course…WITHOUT The Orange Guy

Former Presidents Enjoy Golf Event Without Donald Trump

Y’all’s president Donald Trump is quite the avid golfer, but it looks like the rest of the recent members of the President’s club spent the afternoon enjoying his favorite pastime without him today.

#44, #43, and #42 — that is, Obama, Bush, and Clinton — all came together for the President’s Cup on Thursday, and conveniently forgot to send Old Orange Donnie his invite. The ex-prezes looked comfortable kicking it at the trophy presentation together at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey — a mere 40 miles away from Trump’s own golf course.

Granted, the current Commander in Chief has more important things to worry about…but since he spends so much time tweeting and worrying about what’s going on in the media, sports and entertainment industry, it stands to reason that he might have had a few hours in his afternoon to chatter with some men who actually had some semblance of an idea of what they were doing while in office.

But it’s just as well that he wasn’t invited didn’t make it. Besides, these guys look like they’re actually having a great time. Wouldn’t want to put a damper on it with a bunch of covfefe.

Getty Images