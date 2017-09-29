Pink Flags: Apologetic Azealia Banks Bonds With Nicki Minaj After Calling Cardi B Her Knock-Off
Azealia Banks Says Sorry To Nicki Minaj And She Accepts
Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj both seem to have ended whatever friction they had in the past, after Azealia extended the olive branch.
Previously, Azealia had publicly doubted Nicki’s writing skills, then went out of her way to solicit her ex-fiancée Safaree Samuel’s to collaborate on music. Banks says she realized Nicki honed her own talent after the music she penned with Safaree was a fluke rather than the hit she had hoped for.
Last night, Banks sent Nicki a DM after a series of social media posts, praising her for all of her success in recent years. The outreach was prompted however, after she spoke ominously of Cardi B’s road to success. Azealia’s Cardi B bashing eventually spiraled into Nicki Minaj praise, seemingly catching Nicki’s attention.
She liked this post from Azealia.
As a harlemite ive def had my fair share of cutting ass , and as a snobby art school girl I can admit having thrown loads of unnecessary jabs at @nickiminaj , but one thing I've never been is a liar. If ANYONE is going to be heralded as the face of female rap for this generation it's Nicki, and if ANYONE deserves a number one record AND her very long overdue Grammy win , it's Nicki. Nicki absolutely must be first in line as she has set the tone for this new female rap archetype. I have LOADS of respect for this woman's hustle, drive and determination. She deserves to win FIRST. And let's not forget Jean Grae!!!! Hiphop owes that woman a celebration too!!!!
Nicki also responded to Banks’ DM. Swiped left to read the entire apology from
Azealia and response from Nicki.
Thoughts?
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/pink-flags-apologetic-azealia-banks-bonds-with-nicki-minaj-after-calling-cardi-b-her-knock-off/ Pink Flags: Apologetic Azealia Banks Bonds With Nicki Minaj After Calling Cardi B Her Knock-Off – Story.ng