Pink Flags: Apologetic Azealia Banks Bonds With Nicki Minaj After Calling Cardi B Her Knock-Off

Azealia Banks Says Sorry To Nicki Minaj And She Accepts

Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj both seem to have ended whatever friction they had in the past, after Azealia extended the olive branch.

Previously, Azealia had publicly doubted Nicki’s writing skills, then went out of her way to solicit her ex-fiancée Safaree Samuel’s to collaborate on music. Banks says she realized Nicki honed her own talent after the music she penned with Safaree was a fluke rather than the hit she had hoped for.

Last night, Banks sent Nicki a DM after a series of social media posts, praising her for all of her success in recent years. The outreach was prompted however, after she spoke ominously of Cardi B’s road to success. Azealia’s Cardi B bashing eventually spiraled into Nicki Minaj praise, seemingly catching Nicki’s attention.

She liked this post from Azealia.

Nicki also responded to Banks’ DM. Swiped left to read the entire apology from

Azealia and response from Nicki.

Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @nickiminaj #laguardiahighschool #femalerapforthemotherfuckingwin A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

