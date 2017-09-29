Dios Mio! Beyonce’s Surprise New Song (With Blue Ivy!) Turned Twitter Upside Down

Beyonce Did It Again

We are here to share that we have nothing but respect for our president. Beyonce is at it again, this time releasing a surprise remix to “Mi Gente,” speaking in three languages and donating proceeds to hurricane relief. Not only that, she has Blue Ivy on the track, too. Now Blue gets to write off a donation on her taxes. What a genius.

BEYONCÉ RECORDED A SONG IN SPANISH AND IS DONATING ALL THE PROCEEDS TO MEXICO, PUERTO RICO AND OTHER CARIBBEAN ISLANDS. I LOVE MY PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/pv7v5jkMVD — baby boy (@darkwavebaby) September 29, 2017

The song of blew up Twitter like most anything Beyonce does…so let’s see the reactions.