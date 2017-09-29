Dios Mio! Beyonce’s Surprise New Song (With Blue Ivy!) Turned Twitter Upside Down
- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce Did It Again
We are here to share that we have nothing but respect for our president. Beyonce is at it again, this time releasing a surprise remix to “Mi Gente,” speaking in three languages and donating proceeds to hurricane relief. Not only that, she has Blue Ivy on the track, too. Now Blue gets to write off a donation on her taxes. What a genius.
The song of blew up Twitter like most anything Beyonce does…so let’s see the reactions.