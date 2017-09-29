Let It Flow: Toni Braxton & Birdman Are Still Going Strong

Tamar Braxton Confirms That Toni Braxton & Birdman Are Still Dating

Tamar Braxton is sharing some news about her big sister’s dating life. As previously reported Tamar appeared on Wendy Williams this week and dished on her fallout with Monica Brown after she unfollowed her on Instagram.

Additionally, Tamar spoke candidly on her sister Toni Braxton’s relationship status. According to Tamar yes her sis is still RESPEKFULLY booed up with Birdman and he actually might secretly be her brother-in-law.

“Yup, they sure are [still together],” said Tamar. “Can I tell you a testimony in five seconds?” My mother [Evelyn] got sick the other day, Sunday she told us she’s having heart surgery on Monday, she has the heart surgery and she gets to her room and 30 minutes later she has a stoke,” she added before noting that Evelyn Braxton is doing just fine now and resting at home. “Brrrrr-man was there the whole time!” said Tamar. “I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do. I think they eloped. I’m telling you Wendy, they is married.”

Sweet Ca$h Money coupledom, right?

What do YOU think about Birdman and Toni Braxton still dating over a year later???