GTFOHWTBS: Librarian Drags Melania Trump For Dr. Seuss “Cliché And Racist” Book Donation

Librarian Rejects Melania Trump’s Elementary School Book Donation

Have you ever seen an elementary school librarian get gully and roast a First Lady with shady-yet-eloquent language?

Well, you’re about to.

Recently, Melania Trump donated a collection of Dr. Seuss books to Cambridgeport Elementary School because they were a “school(s) with programs that have achieved high standards of excellence” but librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro wasn’t havin’ it and she had very good reasons for not havin’ it.

Peep the letter she wrote back to Donald’s wife via Horn Book:

Thank you for the ten Dr. Seuss titles that you sent my school library in recognition of this year’s National Read a Book Day. (Sent second-day air, no less! That must have been expensive.) I’m proud that you recognized my school as something special. It truly is. Our beautiful and diverse student body is made up of children from all over the world; from different socioeconomic statuses; with a spectrum of gender expressions and identities; with a range of abilities; and of varied racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

Oh, but it gets better…

Meanwhile, school libraries around the country are being shuttered. Cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit are suffering through expansion, privatization, and school “choice” with no interest in outcomes of children, their families, their teachers, and their schools. Are those kids any less deserving of books simply because of circumstances beyond their control? Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos? Why not reflect on those “high standards of excellence” beyond only what the numbers suggest? Secretary DeVos would do well to scaffold and lift schools instead of punishing them with closures and slashed budgets.

Watch for the kicker…

Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes. Open one of his books (If I Ran a Zoo or And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, for example), and you’ll see the racist mockery in his art. Grace Hwang Lynch’s School Library Journal article, “Is the Cat in the Hat Racist? Read Across America Shifts Away from Dr. Seuss and Toward Diverse Books,” reports on Katie Ishizuka’s work analyzing the minstrel characteristics and trope nature of Seuss’s characters. Scholar Philip Nel’s new book, Was the Cat in the Hat Black? The Hidden Racism of Children’s Literature, and the Need for Diverse Books, further explores and shines a spotlight on the systemic racism and oppression in education and literature.

Basically, Melania donated a bunch of run-of-the-mill racist books to a bunch of kids who don’t really need that sh!t.

Thanks, Mellie! With ya plagiarizing azz…