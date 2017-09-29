BOSSIP Exclusive: “Star” Actress Ryan Destiny Talks About Her Character’s Secret And Working With Amiyah Scott

Ryan Destiny Talks ‘Star’

If you watched the Season 2 Premiere of “Star” this Wednesday you saw Ryan’s character Alex reveal a HUGE secret that will play a major role in her storyline this season. We asked her to open up about it, the show’s musical numbers, the role Amiyah Scott has played in introducing transgender issues to the world and her musical career. Check it out below:

More photos of Ryan and the stars of “Empire” and “Star” from their season premiere party last week: