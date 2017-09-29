Hi Hater: Erica Mena Calls Joie Chavis Thirsty For Letting Future Smash Her To Pluto

Erica Mena Responds To Rumors About Joie Chavis And Future

It looks like the beef between Erica Mena and Joie Chavis is perpetual since Bow Wow isn’t even in the picture anymore…

Erica Mena took to twitter to air out her negative feelings about a certain “Libra” who she feels is an opportunist. Previously, she beefed with Joie while dating Bow Wow, claiming she bought their daughter’s bed room set. Erica’s tweets come hours after we broke the news that Joie is now dating rapper Future, we guess she couldn’t help but comment.

Take a look:

Why is it Libras like to play innocent and victims roles all the time? It's so nerve wrecking. 🙄 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 29, 2017

Libras live a life lies like no other. Paint the world this image that's not who they are at all. Trust me I know. 😂 https://t.co/fl0FtYHDtC — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 29, 2017

Seems like a general rant about Libras right? Well, Joie’s a Libra (her birthday dinner was were Future was seen giving her a kiss this week) and this is where her tweets turn into salt water.

It's funny and ironic how acertain female will call out others as an opportunist is the same thing now desperate tryin to be Baby mama #12 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 29, 2017

Hmm, Future has a handful of baby mamas.

It's pathetic. Some females want your life but yet can't be honest about it. https://t.co/U1OoayLIpY — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 29, 2017

Second choice always for some. (If Your Girl Only Knew) 🤣 I said hell no so✌🏽 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 29, 2017

If you didn’t want him then…oh nevermind! This is petty. Her nerves wouldn’t be wrecked if she would just stop minding Joie’s business.

Sweet little nothings ..💕 A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

What do YOU think of all of this??