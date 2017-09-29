Hi Hater: Erica Mena Calls Joie Chavis Thirsty For Letting Future Smash Her To Pluto
Erica Mena Responds To Rumors About Joie Chavis And Future
It looks like the beef between Erica Mena and Joie Chavis is perpetual since Bow Wow isn’t even in the picture anymore…
Erica Mena took to twitter to air out her negative feelings about a certain “Libra” who she feels is an opportunist. Previously, she beefed with Joie while dating Bow Wow, claiming she bought their daughter’s bed room set. Erica’s tweets come hours after we broke the news that Joie is now dating rapper Future, we guess she couldn’t help but comment.
Take a look:
Seems like a general rant about Libras right? Well, Joie’s a Libra (her birthday dinner was were Future was seen giving her a kiss this week) and this is where her tweets turn into salt water.
Hmm, Future has a handful of baby mamas.
If you didn’t want him then…oh nevermind! This is petty. Her nerves wouldn’t be wrecked if she would just stop minding Joie’s business.
What do YOU think of all of this??
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/hi-hater-erica-mena-calls-joie-chavis-thirsty-for-letting-future-smash-her-to-pluto/ Hi Hater: Erica Mena Calls Joie Chavis Thirsty For Letting Future Smash Her To Pluto – Story.ng