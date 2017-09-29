Tamar Braxton Parties At NYC Album Release For “Bluebird Of Happiness”

Singer & Reality Star Hits NYC To Celebrate Album Release

Tamar Braxton said her new album was borne out of her tumultuous 2016.

Indeed, it was a bumpy ride for the Braxton sister: being fired from her role on “The Real,” publicly falling out with her former co-stars on the talk show and even allegations that her marriage was on very shaky ground.

But the mom of one said she poured all of that heartache into her new project, “Bluebird of Happiness.” She said the bluebird represents herself and her quest to find peace and happiness after the drama of last year.

“The whole concept of the album came about because…here’s the thing, there was a lot of not so positive things that came out about me,” Braxton said, “and about my personality, and I think people forgot that I like to joke, and I like to laugh, and sometimes shade – but not shame, because that’s different.”

She added: “At the end of the day, I had to figure out who I was because nothing seemed recognizable to me. Not my husband, not my wonderful, beautiful blessing of a baby. Not my gorgeous house that God has blessed me with. Not a card, not a coin. Nothing meant anything to me, because everything was a question.”

Braxton looked stunning in a black see-through dress with black ankle boots, and her blonde hair was styled in waves. She spent time posing for pics with fans before asking the crowd to all dip a finger in her celebratory cake.

Joined by her husband Vince – who looked noticeably slimmed down – the pair joined family, friends, fans and the media at the album launch Sept. 28 at the Hunt & Fish Club in Manhattan.

“After everything I went through last year, now I know where home is,” she told the audience. “I can always rely on myself, tap into myself and believe in myself and trust in myself to make me happy. And not from anybody else.”