Yo Gotti Asks Fans What He Should Name His Album, Gets Dragged Back To North Memphis

Yo Gotti Should Have Known This Response Was Coming

Beside having a huge single, Yo Gotti has mostly been in the news for his alleged kerfuffle with fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Following Dolph getting shot again this week, jokes were flying at Gotti’s expense over the fact that his people are reportedly take trying Dolph’s life, and keep missing. Gotti was initially a person of interest for the shooting but was released when they arrested one of his associates (who Yo Gotti has previously been arrested with years back).

In a time like this, one has to be especially careful with how they use social media….but apparently nobody gave Gotti that memo. He put a picture up on Instagram with a caption prompting some fan interaction: “Tryna Name My NEXT ALBUM… #NEEDideas #Comment 👇🏾”

Just like any logical person would expect, almost every reply is about Young Dolph and Yo Gotti’s inability to take his life. Someone on his team should have told him that caption ideas was a no-go…..

Hit the flip for some of the most hilarious prospective album names people taunted Yo Gotti with: