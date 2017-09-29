You Just Don’t Know: A Gallery Of Reasons Bow Wow Is Sad His Fine A$$ Baby Momma Moved On To Future

Gallery Of Reasons Future Wants Joie Chavis

As we reported yesterday, Bow Wow is feeling blue because his baby momma has moved on to Future. Now, we don’t know how Bow Weezy keeps pulling fine women but he does, and he keeps losing them. But we get it, we see why Future would want to be all up on her. By the by, Future seems to not give an cares about who his women were or are with. Salute that man. He just out here living his life.

Moments. My bday was perfect 👑 A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Anyway, the point is, Joie Chavis is fine as all outdoors so take a look…