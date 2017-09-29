Snapback Strong: Serena Williams Flaunts Her Milfy Mommy Baaaawdy Less Than A Month After Giving Birth

- By Bossip Staff
Pregnant Serena Williams watching the tennis at Roland Garros in Paris

Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body

Serena Williams is already slimming down less than a month after giving birth. As previously reported the tennis legend gave birth to baby Alexis Ohanaian Jr. on September 1.

Ever since then she’s been gushing over her daughter and sharing super cute snaps of her firstborn.

That’s not all however, now she’s sharing snaps of her UH-MAZING post-baby baaaaaawdy that’s already looking tight and toned.

We see you ‘Rena!

She also noted that her daughter’s initials are coincidentally AO like the Australian Open she won while pregnant.

Stunt, queen!

What do YOU think about Serena’s snapback?

