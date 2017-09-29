Snapback Strong: Serena Williams Flaunts Her Milfy Mommy Baaaawdy Less Than A Month After Giving Birth

Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body

Serena Williams is already slimming down less than a month after giving birth. As previously reported the tennis legend gave birth to baby Alexis Ohanaian Jr. on September 1.

Ever since then she’s been gushing over her daughter and sharing super cute snaps of her firstborn.

I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

That’s not all however, now she’s sharing snaps of her UH-MAZING post-baby baaaaaawdy that’s already looking tight and toned.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

We see you ‘Rena!

She also noted that her daughter’s initials are coincidentally AO like the Australian Open she won while pregnant.

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

Stunt, queen!

What do YOU think about Serena’s snapback?