Snapback Strong: Serena Williams Flaunts Her Milfy Mommy Baaaawdy Less Than A Month After Giving Birth

Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body
Serena Williams is already slimming down less than a month after giving birth. As previously reported the tennis legend gave birth to baby Alexis Ohanaian Jr. on September 1.
Ever since then she’s been gushing over her daughter and sharing super cute snaps of her firstborn.
Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day…. Read the rest on my @Reddit profile. Link in bio.
That’s not all however, now she’s sharing snaps of her UH-MAZING post-baby baaaaaawdy that’s already looking tight and toned.
We see you ‘Rena!
She also noted that her daughter’s initials are coincidentally AO like the Australian Open she won while pregnant.
Stunt, queen!
What do YOU think about Serena’s snapback?