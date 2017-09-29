Family Bidness: Kimmy Cakes Finally Confirms Her Swirly BabYe Surrogate Seed

Kim Kardashian Confirms Baby Number 3

With the latest reports that Kylie and Khloe have both been impregnated by their respective boyfriends, Kim took to Twitter to clear up some rumors. Although she didn’t deny the pregnancies of either of her sisters, her vague statement was a basic response to ex-step-dad Caitlin Jenner, who reportedly “confirmed” the news of pregnancy to news outlets–but Kimmy claims she hasn’t even been in the loop to have the right details.

People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

News of her and Kanye’s surrogate pregnancy have been public information for a few months, but Kim herself never spoke on it. Now, with the 10th anniversary season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming, the trailer was the perfect place for Kim to officially announce her upcoming baby.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

The video shows Kim says ion FaceTime with Khloé saying, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?”

“The person’s pregnant?” responds Khloé. Which is when Kim responds, “We’re having a baby!”

Whether or not you’re a fan of Kimmy Cakes, North and Saint are two of the cutest lil peaches on this planet, so #3 will surely be an adorable addition to the fam.

Congrats, KimYe!