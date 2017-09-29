So Burrtiful: Keyshia Ka’Oir Shows Off Her Gucci Mane Engagement Ring In Atlanta

Keyshia Ka’Oir Promotes Her Wedding Special In Atlanta

Keyshia Ka’Oir was spotted in Atlanta this week promoting her BET wedding special. As previously reported Keyshia and Gucci landed a ten-episode docuseries “Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event” documenting the twists and turns leading up to their nuptials on 10/17/17.

Keyshia was spotted at Atlanta’s Terminus event space for her “A Toast To The Mane Event” reception where influencers and media saluted her before she left for Gucci’s latest show in Denver.



Keyshia looked pretty in pink for the occasion and flaunted her ring for the cameras.

Keyshia also stopped by Bossip’s office to chat with us about her nuptials and to reveal what life’s really like with Gucci Mane.

S/o to @keyshiakaoir for chatting with us today about her #ManeEvent wedding special with @laflare1017. 😍 🙌🏾 Be on the lookout for the full interview! #TheWopsters A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net