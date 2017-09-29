Wanda Sykes Goes On Hot Ones And Predicts Staff Members’ Most Annoying Traits [Video]

Wanda Sykes Takes On Hot Ones

Wanda Sykes is gearing up for her new show, ‘Face Value’ with Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish. To do so, she stopped by Hot Ones to master her way through some spicy wings and answer questions about both her career and her everyday life.

Wanda talks about what it’s like to have a French wife, performing at the White House correspondents dinner in 2009, and everyone’s favorite episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’