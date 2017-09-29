Stiff Arm: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Won’t Inherit A Single Dime From His Poon Dynasty

No Riches For You: Hugh Hefner’s 30-Year-Old Widow Stiffed After His Death

Reportedly Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris will inherit $0.00 from his estate because she signed an airtight pre-nup. Mirror UK is reporting that Hef’s $43 million fortune will be divided among his four children, the University of Southern California, as well as a list of charities the star supports.

Are you feeling sorry for her yet??? Well, not so fast. Crystal wasn’t exactly excited to jump the broom with ol’ Hef-O. She nearly left him at the altar, which justifies his iron clad prenuptial agreement.

The couple married in 2012, a year after Crystal got cold feet. They were originally were supposed to tie the knot in 2011. She cancelled the 300 guest ceremony just 5 days before. She’s also publicly shamed his shrivelled peen smashing, saying he only “lasted two seconds” the one time she had sex with him.

The couple broke up after their spats, and Hef publically cleared the air with Crystal via twitter, tweeting:

“The dramatic age difference between Crystal & me really doesn’t matter. Whatever time I have left, we want to spend together.”

…But, not before that pre-nup though! It kinda sucks that she had to tolerate that old man smell for so long and walked awaay empty handed. We guess Hef made a reasonable decision, do you agree?