RHOA Rumor Control: Did Peter Beg Cynthia To Reconcile After He Confronted Her New Boyfriend?

Peter Thomas Accused Of Begging Cynthia Bailey To Reconcile

Peter Thomas is facing new allegations surrounding him and his RHOA ex. The Bravo TV star who’s confirmed to get his own spinoff allegedly showed up to a RHOA taping and begged his ex-wife Cynthia Bailey to get back together.

Not only that, a BIG mad Peter allegedly confronted Cynthia’s (fine azz) new boyfriend Will Jones amid reports that he’s cheating on the reality star.

According to Radar Online Peter stepped to Will at Kand’s Old Lady Gang restaurant and made him so uncomfortable that he decided to leave.

“Peter Thomas confronted Will on camera about rumors that he’s a serial dater and cheater at Kandi [Burruss]‘s Essence Magazine cover party last week,” an insider told Radar. “Will quickly denied the claims and left the event shortly after the altercation because he wasn’t comfortable hanging around while the cast discussed his personal life on camera,” the insider added.

Not only that there are rumors that he offered to end his divorce to Cynthia completely.

“Peter and Cynthia are still business partners which becomes a point of contention on this upcoming season,” the insider noted. “This season, Peter offers to put a halt on the divorce proceedings to work out their differences amicably. Even though the plan wasn’t met with the warmest response from Cynthia they are still cordial and communicating.”

Well it looks like Peter caught word of the story…

