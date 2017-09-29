You Need Jesus: Teen Allegedly Laced Niece’s Breast Milk With Pills, Texts Boyfriend, “I Hope She Dies”

Girl Allegedly Tries To Kill Baby With Laced Breast Milk

Police say that a 19-year-old girl from Indiana has been wanted on an arrest warrant for months after allegedly trying to kill her 11-week-old niece old by lacing her breast milk with Excedrine. Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda was charged with attempted murder on Monday after police were notified of her plans by her mother back in January, as reported by news station WANE.

Authorities began investigating the young woman after her mother came across extremely disturbing text messages between her daughter and her boyfriend, the woman and her daughter share a phone. Rodriguez-Miranda was reportedly upset with her mother for allowing her brother, his fiance, and their new baby to move into the house.

The texts allegedly send to her boyfriend are very disturbing, and a few are as follows:

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,”

“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge. “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

“Why didn’t that baby die dude,” “I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up [expletive] or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”

Sarai and her partner fled town in January after hearing about the investigation, the two are believed to be in Michigan.

If apprehended, she will be detained on a $50,000 bail.

So sad.