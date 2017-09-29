Blac Chyna And Her Capitalizing Cakes Will Speak About Revenge Porn At Amber Rose’s Slut Walk

Blac Chyna Will Be At The Slutwalk This Weekend

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna is going to be marching with her BBF Amber Rose at her annual SlutWalk this weekend. Unsurprisingly, her attendance seems like it’s going to be a direct shot at her baby daddy Rob Kardashian.

Sources close to Chyna have told TMZ that she’s joining the march in an effort to speak out against revenge porn. She is expected to specifically talk about the hardships she’s gone through since Rob posted all those nude pictures of her all over his social media pages a few months back.

Apparently she will not be arriving to the event along, and will even have her lawyers Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley by her side the entire time. Both are reportedly planning to speak to the SlutWalk attendees in order to educate them on how to handle being victims of revenge porn.