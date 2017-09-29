STFU, BOTH Y’all: Judge Puts A Slander Gag Order On Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez

Image via Splash

Judge Orders Stevie J And Joseline To Stop Trashing Each Other

Good luck with that…

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have always had a contentious relationship with both parties volleying accusations of various degrees of unseemliness back and forth for YEARS now.

Well, a judge would like that to come to an end so he’s issued an official order according to TMZ:

“(Stop) doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing” each other or their kid.

Thing is, this exact same order was issued 2 years ago but according to paperwork the expiration date has long passed and the sh!t-talking has continued.

In addition, the STFU order states that their daughter cannot leave the state of Georgia for longer than 2 weeks.

Like we said, good look with that…