STFU, BOTH Y’all: Judge Puts A Slander Gag Order On Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez

Judge Orders Stevie J And Joseline To Stop Trashing Each Other
Good luck with that…
Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have always had a contentious relationship with both parties volleying accusations of various degrees of unseemliness back and forth for YEARS now.
Well, a judge would like that to come to an end so he’s issued an official order according to TMZ:
“(Stop) doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing” each other or their kid.
Thing is, this exact same order was issued 2 years ago but according to paperwork the expiration date has long passed and the sh!t-talking has continued.
In addition, the STFU order states that their daughter cannot leave the state of Georgia for longer than 2 weeks.
Like we said, good look with that…
