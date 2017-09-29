SMH: Mom Popped For Deserting Kids While She Vacationed In Europe

Police: Woman leaves 4 kids at home, goes on European vacation https://t.co/CRzfIeRYQb pic.twitter.com/apnDsSFKlD — KCCI News (@KCCINews) September 29, 2017

A mother from Johnston, Iowa is behind bars this week, after she set out for a European vacation from her three children and didn’t get them a babysitter. Erin Lee Macke, 30, left her four children home alone while she jet setted to Germany. Reportedly, the oldest of the children was 12 and the younger children are 7 and 6.

KCCI News reports that Macke appeared in court Friday. She is being held in the Polk County Jail in lieu of a $9,000 bond. Her charges include four counts of child endangerment – substantial risk, and one count of transfer of pistol or revolver to a person under 21. Apparently ,the children were left alone for 24 hours before the police department and Iowa Department of Human Services received a tip and visited the children. That was on a Friday night. She return home from her trip on Sunday.

Johnston police Lt. Tyler Tompkins told KCCI that he’s never seen a mother so careless.

“We have situations where parents go next door or parents may go out for the night, and while that’s not advisable either depending on the age of the children, obviously leaving the country is a totally different situation. This, where a parent has left the country and left the kids home alone, I’ve never heard of it before.”

…and she left a gun within reach of the children. SMH.