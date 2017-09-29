Don’t Get It Twisted: Bisexual Teen Stabs Hateful High School Bullies To Death In Class

Image via Splash

Bisexual High School Student Stabs Bully To Death

Just because you have an issue with LGBT folks doesn’t mean you can just pop off at the mouth and talk to people any ol’ way. Not condoning violence, but just be aware…

According to NYPost, a bisexual teenager who attends Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx stabbed a fellow classmate to death and critically wounded his friend.

18-year-old Abel Cedeno confronted his harassers after they hit him in the back of the head with numerous pencils. After taking a 2-piece to the face, Abel pulled his switchblade and plunged it into the chest of 15-year-old Matthew McCree multiple times, then stabbed 16-year-old Ariane LaBoy for trying to help.

Abel says he’s been bullied for years about his sexual orientation:

“I guess I just snapped,” soft-spoken 18-year-old Abel Cedeno said from a guarded cell at Rikers Island. “I didn’t mean to kill him.”

He went on to say:

“They bully me because I’m different. I’m not like the other boys,” said a tired-looking Cedeno, who was dressed in a brown jumpsuit and closely monitored in the cell by a corrections officer.

Again, there is no condoning murder, but we bet if a lot more bullies died, there would be a lot less bullying. Just sayin’…