Gimme The Loot! Russell Westbrook Inks 5-Year $205 Million Contract With OKC Thunder

Russell Westbrook Signs $205 Million Extension With Thunder

Shhh. You hear that? That’s the sound of Lakers’ fans stabbing themselves in the eyes because the dream of signing Russell Westbrook is no more.

The semi-sassy baller has signed a 5-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder worth $205 million according to ESPN.

This extension marks a milestone as the highest guaranteed contract in NBA history at 6 years $233 million!

Next season, the last on his current contract, will bring #0 $28 million, but the following season, the first of the extension, will be worth $35.3 million.

Must. Be. Nice.

Wait, you hear that other sound? That’s the sound of thirsty groupie hoes squeezing into their tightest dress and stuffing their corn-encrusted toes into high heels to catch a flight to Oklahoma.