Lt. Gen Jay Silveria Blasts Racist “Go Home Ni**er” Messages At USAF Academy [VIDEO]

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria Addresses Racism At Academy “If You Can’t Treat Someone With Dignity And Respect You Need To Get Out”

Lt. General Jay Silveria and members of the US Air Force Academy leadership addressed the entire Cadet Wing and Preparatory school in Colorado Springs today following an incident where racial slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Prep school.

The school is currently investigating the messages, which were written in black marker and said “Go home Ni**ers”. The Air Force Academy has said whoever is responsible will be held accountable. The Prep School shares the same campus as the Air Force Academy and helps ready about 240 cadets each year to enter the academy.

